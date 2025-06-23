All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives at official residence of UK PM Keir Starmer

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 23 June 2025, 18:43
Zelenskyy arrives at official residence of UK PM Keir Starmer
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at 10 Downing Street, the official residence of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a Daily Express livestream

Details: Zelenskyy and Starmer shook hands in front of the assembled press and went into the building.

The Ukrainian president will attend a number of meetings during his visit to the UK. He has already met with King Charles III and is due to meet with the speakers of both Houses of Parliament, Lindsay Hoyle and Lord John McFall.

Background:

  • Earlier on Monday, Zelenskyy said that during his trip to the UK he would discuss strengthening Ukraine’s defence and stepping up pressure on Russia to end the war.
  • Zelenskyy will travel to Strasbourg on 25 June for a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
  • He is also due to attend a summit of EU leaders in Brussels. However, it is not clear whether he will attend the NATO summit.

