Rescued moose calf dies of shock during Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast

The calf had previously been injured after being attacked by dogs. Photo: Wildlife Rescue Centre

A moose calf rescued by volunteers has died at a wildlife rescue centre in Kyiv Oblast following a large-scale Russian missile attack.

Source: Wildlife Rescue Centre in Kyiv Oblast

Details: The animal, which had previously sustained injuries after being attacked by dogs, could not survive the stress caused by the latest Russian attack, shelter staff say.

Advertisement:

During the overnight attack on 23 June, the blast wave shattered the centre’s windows, terrifying the animals. Many sustained injuries after crashing into the bars of their enclosures. The moose that had been under intensive care died from stress.

Quote: "Our injured baby, who got a second chance and fought desperately for life alongside us, did not survive another hellish night... Our moose calf’s little heart could not handle the shock and stopped."

More details: Dogs attacked a moose cow and her three calves in Kyiv Oblast on 7 June. The strongest calf and its mother managed to escape, while local residents rescued the other two. One of them died from severe injuries and the second was taken to the shelter.

Although the surviving calf had no visible bite marks, it had suffered a severe blow to the right side of its body. Volunteers said that the male calf clung to life thanks to IV fluids administered every two hours and forced feeding.

Veterinarians said the main health issues were related to gastrointestinal dysfunction and the inability to stabilise glucose and electrolyte levels in the blood.

Volunteers noted that such issues often stem from improper feeding and human interference in the lives of wild animals.

After 12 days in care, the calf’s condition remained critical. Although it had begun to walk slightly due to medication, there was no significant improvement.

Background: A cat was pulled from under the rubble of a building destroyed in the Russian attack in Kyiv after spending more than ten hours trapped beneath the debris.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!