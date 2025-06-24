All Sections
Brave Odesa student frees friend from debris twice after Russian missile attack

Anna KovalenkoTuesday, 24 June 2025, 18:44
Brave Odesa student frees friend from debris twice after Russian missile attack
High school student Mark twice freed his friend from the rubble of the lyceum. Photo: Oleh Kiper on Facebook

Mark, a 16-year-old student at a lyceum (a specialised secondary school), has rescued his friend Maksym twice from under the rubble of their destroyed school after a Russian missile strike on the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in Odesa Oblast.

Source: press service for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life)

 
Details: Shortly before the attack, Mark and Maksym, both due to enter their final year at the lyceum, were near the school. A Russian missile strike buried them under collapsed structures.

Mark escaped the debris first and immediately began rescuing Maksym. A second Russian strike trapped Maksym again, but Mark freed him once more and called for help.

Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, reported that both boys are receiving medical care in hospital and are in a stable condition.

Quote from Kiper: "Can't help but mention 16-year-old Mark's act… The boy didn't get confused, didn't panic – simply acted… He's a real hero – quiet, young, but unbreakable."

Background

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
