Russians attack Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with ballistic missiles, destroying school and causing deaths

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 23 June 2025, 15:21
Photo: Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces struck the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missiles on the afternoon of 23 June. Early reports indicate that two people have been killed and more than ten injured. 

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainian Air Force on social media; video posted on President Zelenskyy’s social media

Details: Kiper stated that Russian forces had destroyed a local educational institution  and there may be people, specifically adult teaching staff, trapped under the rubble. He noted that fortunately children were on holiday and not at school. Efforts to deal with the aftermath and conduct search operations are underway.

Updated: Kiper said that two people had been killed in the Russian attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi.

As of 15:40, at least 12 people have been reported injured. Three of the injured are in a serious condition. Other injured people, including two teenagers, are in a moderate condition. They are being provided with the necessary medical treatment.

 

Details: The attack likely involved two ballistic missiles. After 14:30, the Ukrainian Air Force issued a warning about high-speed aerial assets heading towards Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi.

