Factory for producing Ukrainian drones will be built in Denmark

Copenhagen is set to invest in the production of Ukrainian drones on Danish territory as part of the Build with Ukraine initiative. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and his Danish counterpart Troels Lund Poulsen have signed a letter of intent to formalise the arrangement.

Source: Umierov on Facebook, as reported by Oboronka, a defence industry project by Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: Denmark has allocated over US$47 million to construct the plant. All drones produced will be supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with production costs funded by international partners.

Quote from Umierov: "This is a strategic move that boosts our joint defence capabilities, strengthens supply chains and creates new opportunities for technology exchange and integration of our defence sectors."

Details: The Build with Ukraine initiative provides for the development of Ukrainian weapons production in partner countries. New facilities, funded by foreign governments, will exclusively serve the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Background: London has also committed to financing Ukrainian drone production on UK soil for three years under this initiative.

