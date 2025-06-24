All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Factory for producing Ukrainian drones will be built in Denmark

Bohdan MiroshnychenkoTuesday, 24 June 2025, 18:58
Factory for producing Ukrainian drones will be built in Denmark
Stock Photo

Copenhagen is set to invest in the production of Ukrainian drones on Danish territory as part of the Build with Ukraine initiative. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and his Danish counterpart Troels Lund Poulsen have signed a letter of intent to formalise the arrangement.

Source: Umierov on Facebook, as reported by Oboronka, a defence industry project by Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: Denmark has allocated over US$47 million to construct the plant. All drones produced will be supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with production costs funded by international partners.

Advertisement:

Quote from Umierov: "This is a strategic move that boosts our joint defence capabilities, strengthens supply chains and creates new opportunities for technology exchange and integration of our defence sectors."

Details: The Build with Ukraine initiative provides for the development of Ukrainian weapons production in partner countries. New facilities, funded by foreign governments, will exclusively serve the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Background: London has also committed to financing Ukrainian drone production on UK soil for three years under this initiative.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Denmarkdronesaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
New German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
All News
Denmark
Danish PM on Russian strikes: "Putin talks about negotiations by day and bombs Ukraine by night"
Denmark announces long-term military aid package for Ukraine worth US$628m
Danish PM addresses Putin: End the war – it's not that hard
RECENT NEWS
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
17:40
Canada transfers US$1.7bn in revenues from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
17:35
EXPLAINERWhat are the chances of changing power in Poland, and what is PiS counting on?
16:41
The cost of saving Europe: what the EU must do now to stop Putin
16:15
Orbán's party outraged by "attacks" on Ukraine EU membership referendum in European Pravda articles
16:15
Two Russian FSB officers working at pro-Russian news agency Sputnik Azerbaijan detained in Baku
16:00
Ukrainian special forces troops destroy Russian reconnaissance group on border – video
15:40
Russians pushed further away from Sumy near Ukraine-Russia border – Ukraine's General Staff
15:07
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
14:45
Bus carrying Ukrainians crashes into minibus in Romania, killing woman – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: