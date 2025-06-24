Drones for Ukraine to be produced in UK

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have launched a "mega project" to produce drones for Ukraine's defence forces. The agreement was reached during a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Source: Oboronka, a defence industry project by Mezha.Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: As part of the initiative, the UK has committed to financing the production of a large number of Ukrainian drones for Ukraine's defence forces over the next three years. The agreement stipulates that the drones will be manufactured in the United Kingdom. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov says the programme will enable British tech companies to rapidly design and mass-produce drones.

The agreement provides that all drones produced under this initiative will be supplied exclusively to the Ukrainian military. When the war is over, the two sides will divide the drones according to their needs.

"This will support the scaling of advanced technologies, increased drone production, and the integration of our defenсe industries," Umierov stressed.

Notably, this joint drone production with the United Kingdom may form part of the Ukrainian defence technology export programme previously announced by President Zelenskyy. The programme envisions opening production lines abroad and co-financing the manufacture of Ukrainian technological solutions with international partners.

