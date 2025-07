Russian airstrike injures 67-year-old man in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian forces conducted an airstrike on a village in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 24 June 2025.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "The Russians carried out an airstrike on one of the villages of the Polohy district.

A 67-year-old man was injured. He has suffered numerous injuries and bruises."

