Over 150 combat clashes on front line in 24 hours, 65 of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

The Pokrovsk front on the map. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 151 combat engagements have occurred on the front line over the past day, with most of the clashes taking place on the Pokrovsk front where Ukrainian defenders repelled 65 Russian attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 25 June

Details: A total of 151 combat clashes on the front line have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks. The Russians also conducted 10 airstrikes, dropping 16 guided bombs, and carried out 189 attacks, including five from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces stormed Ukrainian positions eight times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops launched five attacks, with Ukrainian defenders repelling them near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhliakivka and Zelenyi Hai and towards Pishchane and Kurylivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attacked 18 times, attempting to advance near the settlements of Kolodiazi and Torske and towards Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove, Hrekivka and Druzheliubivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attempted to advance five times near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian troops attacked eight times near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky and towards Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, 15 Russian attacks were recorded near the settlements of Toretsk and Nelipivka and towards Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 65 assault actions near the settlements of Sribne, Bohdanivka, Novoserhiivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Malynivka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Chuhuieve, Serhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne and towards Muravka, Myrnohrad, Poltavka and Volodymyrivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Vesele, Novosilka, Shevchenko and Vilne Pole and towards Novopil, Zaporizhzhia and Komar.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, carried out an unsuccessful attack on the Ukrainian positions near the village of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled a Russian attack near Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops carried out three attacks on Ukrainian defence forces.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!