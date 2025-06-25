All Sections
Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 25 June 2025, 09:06
Russia kills three Donetsk Oblast residents and injures 11 over past day – photos

Russian troops killed three civilians in the settlements of Pokrovsk, Zoloti Prudy and Novoiavlenka in Donetsk Oblast on 24 June. Another 11 people were injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Details: The Russians are reported to have carried out a series of strikes on the region during the night. In Zoloti Prudy, one person was killed, two were injured and 10 residential buildings were damaged.

The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine 

One person was killed and two more sustained injuries in the city of Pokrovsk.

A Russian attack on Novoiavlenka killed one person and injured another.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine 

In Kostiantynivka, three people were injured and 32 residential buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the strikes.

The Russians used six drones to attack the city of Kramatorsk. A fire broke out on the premises of a non-operating production facility, which was extinguished by firefighters.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine 

The settlements of Raiske, Lyman, Novyi Donbas and Rodynske also came under fire.

It is noted that the number of civilian casualties in Donetsk Oblast does not include the city of Mariupol and the town of Volnovakha.

