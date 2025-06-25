All Sections
New Shahed drone with AI thermal targeting discovered in Ukraine

Vlad CherevkoWednesday, 25 June 2025, 10:32
A downed Russian Shahed-136 with a thermal imaging camera, June 2025. Photo: t.me/eRadarrua

Debris from an upgraded Iranian-made Shahed drone has been found and examined in Ukraine following a recent overnight Russian attack. The new upgrade features an improved navigation system and a thermal targeting module with artificial intelligence, allowing it to strike targets at night or in poor visibility.

Source: Oboronka, a defence industry project by Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company 

Details: This model is equipped with several notable features, as eRadar and war_home Telegram channels report. Chief among them is a Tallysman satellite navigation system with a four-component CRPA antenna that enhances the drone’s resistance to jamming. It also includes a thermal camera paired with an integrated NVIDIA Jetson mini-computer, enabling the drone to autonomously identify targets using AI. This reduces the drone’s reliance on GPS and allows it to strike heat-emitting targets (such as vehicle engines, generators, people, or energy facilities) accurately in challenging conditions.

The drone’s engine and warhead remain similar to those of earlier models.

Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet, reports that the drone’s description and serial number MS001 match the specifications of the Shahed-236 model, which had previously been demonstrated to a Russian delegation in Iran. During its testing phase, this drone type struck its target with an accuracy of 3-5 metres, being able to select numerous options in real time. The strike system consists of the drone itself, a control station and a signal relay unit, enabling operations at a range of up to 220 km. The outlet states that each Shahed-236 costs Russia US$900,000.

Background: Analysts believe that Iran is supplying these upgraded drones to Russia in exchange for access to advanced weapons systems needed for its conflict with Israel. Ukraine’s intelligence suggests that these drones may have been delivered to Russia recently and were immediately deployed into combat without being tested.

