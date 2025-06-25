All Sections
Not just Trump: details on who Zelenskyy will meet at NATO summit revealed

Serhiy Sydorenko, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 25 June 2025, 11:19
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a series of bilateral talks with foreign leaders in The Hague, including US President Donald Trump. Several meetings have taken place so far.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The American and Ukrainian sides have finally agreed that a meeting between the presidents of the two countries will take place on the sidelines of the summit. Trump and Zelenskyy will hold talks shortly after the conclusion of the plenary session of the North Atlantic Council (i.e., the meeting of NATO members) at the highest level. The presidents are expected to make statements in the presence of the media at the beginning of the meeting.

A joint meeting between President Zelenskyy and the NATO Secretary General and the leaders of the E5 format (a political format that includes the countries of the coalition of the willing – Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Poland), as well as joint negotiations with the Normandy Five countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden).

A separate meeting between the Ukrainian president and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz and talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon are also scheduled.

So far, talks have taken place in The Hague with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, as well as with EU leaders and the NATO Secretariat.

Background: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that Ukraine's irreversible path to NATO membership will continue after the Hague summit.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that Ukraine's irreversible path to NATO membership will continue after the Hague summit.

