All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy shares details of meeting with Danish PM as EU presidency rotates to Denmark

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 14:35
Zelenskyy shares details of meeting with Danish PM as EU presidency rotates to Denmark
Zelenskyy and Frederiksen on 25 June. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday 25 June. Denmark will take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union from Poland in the second half of this year.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Details: Zelenskyy said that he and Frederiksen "held a substantive discussion on the development of joint weapons production, Denmark’s EU Council Presidency, and continued support for our warriors". 

Advertisement:

"We have important decisions – Denmark will become the first country with which we will launch a joint defence production," he said. "Every country that genuinely supports Ukraine now can count on a mutually beneficial partnership with us."

The Ukrainian leader thanked Denmark for its significant defence and political assistance.

Background:

  • As reported by European Pravda, Zelenskyy will hold a series of bilateral talks with foreign leaders in The Hague, including Donald Trump. Several meetings have already taken place.
  • Earlier, Denmark stated that, as part of its EU presidency, it will promote Ukraine's accession to the EU, despite Hungary's blocking of negotiations.
  • In January, the EU, together with Denmark and Lithuania, launched an initiative to support Ukraine's European integration.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyEU
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Zelenskyy
Trump on meeting with Zelenskyy: "We'll discuss the obvious"
Not just Trump: details on who Zelenskyy will meet at NATO summit revealed
White House confirms Trump's intention to meet Zelenskyy in The Hague – Politico
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: