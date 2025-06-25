Zelenskyy shares details of meeting with Danish PM as EU presidency rotates to Denmark

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday 25 June. Denmark will take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union from Poland in the second half of this year.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Details: Zelenskyy said that he and Frederiksen "held a substantive discussion on the development of joint weapons production, Denmark’s EU Council Presidency, and continued support for our warriors".

"We have important decisions – Denmark will become the first country with which we will launch a joint defence production," he said. "Every country that genuinely supports Ukraine now can count on a mutually beneficial partnership with us."

The Ukrainian leader thanked Denmark for its significant defence and political assistance.

Background:

As reported by European Pravda, Zelenskyy will hold a series of bilateral talks with foreign leaders in The Hague, including Donald Trump. Several meetings have already taken place.

Earlier, Denmark stated that, as part of its EU presidency, it will promote Ukraine's accession to the EU, despite Hungary's blocking of negotiations.

In January, the EU, together with Denmark and Lithuania, launched an initiative to support Ukraine's European integration.

