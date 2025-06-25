DeepState: Russians occupy Andriivka and Kostiantynopil in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces have captured Andriivka and Kostiantynopil in Donetsk Oblast, the DeepState front line monitoring project reports.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Andriivka and Kostiantynopil, and has also advanced near Oleksiivka, Dniproenerhiia and Shevchenko."

Map: DeepState

Background: On 23 June, the DeepState analytical project reported the advance of Russian occupation forces in Donetsk Oblast, specifically near five settlements: Klishchiivka, Dachne, Toretsk, Fedorivka and Shevchenko.

