NATO summit in The Hague declares Russia long-term threat to Alliance

The NATO summit in The Hague, with US President Donald Trump’s support, confirmed Russia as a long-term threat to the entire North Atlantic Alliance.

Source: The Hague Summit Declaration, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The concise declaration, comprising five points, identifies Russia’s threat as the primary driving force for increased defence spending by NATO member states.

Quote from the NATO declaration: "United in the face of profound security threats and challenges, in particular the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security and the persistent threat of terrorism, Allies commit to invest 5% of GDP annually on core defence requirements as well as defence- and security-related spending by 2035."

Russia is the only state named as a threat in the declaration, with no mention of China despite the US focus on Chinese issues. The decision was supported by all member states, including the United States.

Background: The Hague declaration echoes last year’s Washington Summit Declaration under President Biden, which also identified Russia and terrorism as the two direct threats to the Alliance, stating that "Russia remains the most significant and direct threat to Allies’ security".

