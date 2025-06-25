All Sections
NATO allies agree on 5% GDP defence spending

Ulyana Krychkovska, Serhiy SydorenkoWednesday, 25 June 2025, 16:13
Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO member states have agreed that their commitment to allocate 5% of GDP to defence will comprise two categories of defence investment.

Source: The Hague Summit Declaration, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The 5% commitment will consist of:

  • At least 3.5% of GDP annually to fund core defence requirements.
  • Up to 1.5% of GDP for initiatives such as critical infrastructure protection, cyber defence, civil preparedness and resilience, innovation and strengthening the defence industrial base.

The plan’s trajectory and cost balance will be reviewed in 2029, considering the strategic environment and updated defence capability goals.

Background:

