NATO states commit to supporting Ukrainian Armed Forces through defence spending

Serhiy Sydorenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 25 June 2025, 16:09
NATO member states, including the United States and Hungary, have agreed that assistance to Ukraine in the war against Russia will be considered part of their contribution to Euro-Atlantic security.

Source: The Hague Summit Declaration, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The key element around which the summit’s decision was formed is the increase in allied defence spending to 5% of GDP.

Meanwhile, NATO members agreed that support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be counted as part of their defence expenditure.

Quote: "Allies reaffirm their enduring sovereign commitments to provide support to Ukraine, whose security contributes to ours, and, to this end, will include direct contributions towards Ukraine’s defence and its defence industry when calculating Allies’ defence spending."

Details: The decision was adopted by consensus, meaning it was supported by all member states, including the United States and Hungary.

Background: The NATO summit recognised Russia as a "long-term threat" to the entire Alliance.

