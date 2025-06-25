Russian forces attack Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast, man killed

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian troops attacked the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on 25 June, killing a man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The prosecutor’s office reported that at around 14:30, Russian forces attacked the village of Petro-Ivanivka in the Kupiansk district. A 60-year-old man was killed.

Quote: "The data obtained during the investigation indicates that on 25 June at approximately 10:00, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the village of Hryhorivka in the Kupiansk district. Early reports indicate that the occupiers dropped four FAB-250 bombs equipped with a UMPK unified gliding and correction module on the settlement. More than 10 houses were damaged."

