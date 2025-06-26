Russia loses 1,100 soldiers over past day
Thursday, 26 June 2025, 06:52
Russia has lost 1,100 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,015,750.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,015,750 (+1,100) military personnel;
- 10,968 (+1) tanks;
- 22,892 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,617 (+48) artillery systems;
- 1,425 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,188 (+0) air defence systems;
- 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 42,153 (+107) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,388 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 53,195 (+111) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,921 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!