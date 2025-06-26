All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,100 soldiers over past day

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 26 June 2025, 06:52
Russia loses 1,100 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldier defending position. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,100 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,015,750.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,015,750 (+1,100) military personnel;
  • 10,968 (+1) tanks;
  • 22,892 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,617 (+48) artillery systems;
  • 1,425 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,188 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 42,153 (+107) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,388 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 53,195 (+111) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,921 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CasualtiesGeneral StaffRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Russians attack Kharkiv with new Chernika drone
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
New German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
All News
Casualties
Russia loses 950 soldiers over past day
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers over past day
Ukraine's Interior Ministry reveals to journalists the condition of bodies handed over by Russia – photos
RECENT NEWS
14:45
EXPLAINERWhy some European NGOs left Ukraine, and what support will remain
14:35
Ukrainian border guard freed from captivity reunites with his dog – video
13:58
German foreign and defence ministries urge EU to "search" for air defence systems for Ukraine
13:49
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
13:28
German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv with defence industry delegation
13:04
Russians attack Kharkiv with new Chernika drone
13:04
Russia to intensify campaign to discredit Ukraine's European integration
13:00
Can the Russians rebuild their strategic aircraft after Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web?
12:51
Russian drone hits Kherson: man injured, car burnt out – video
12:46
Drone strike on Kryvyi Rih: Russians hit area near military enlistment office
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: