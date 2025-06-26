Russians conduct 51 attacks on Pokrovsk front

The Pokrovsk front on a map (territories marked in red are occupied by Russia). Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 154 combat clashes were recorded on the front line over the past day, 51 of which were on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 26 June

Details: In total, 154 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian units repelled 14 Russian attacks over the past day. The Russians also conducted 8 airstrikes, dropping 20 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 263 shellings, including 7 with multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Lyptsi eight times.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted four attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault in the vicinity of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zelenyi Hai.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 17 times. They attempted to break through the defences near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled four Russian offensive actions in the vicinity of Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, eight clashes were recorded yesterday, with the Russians attempting to advance towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 16 attacks in the vicinity of Toretsk, Nelipivka and towards Oleksandro-Kalynove and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 51 Russian assaults in the vicinity of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrne, Koptieve, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Horikove and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 20 attacks yesterday in the vicinity of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Vilne Pole, Perebudova and Shevchenko.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians conducted one attack near Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attempted to advance towards Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted two unsuccessful attempts to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

