Anastasia ProtzThursday, 26 June 2025, 08:43
Russian drone hits high-rise building in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 people, including teenager – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Bilozerske. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

A Russian kamikaze drone struck a five-storey residential building on the night of 25-26 June in the town of Bilozerske, Donetsk Oblast. Five people were injured in the attack, including a 15-year-old boy.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: It is reported that at around 02:00, a Russian Geran-2 drone struck a five-storey residential building.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Bilozerske
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The impact caused a fire to break out. Five civilians were injured, including an 86-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy and his mother.

The people suffered blast injuries, concussion, closed fractures, shrapnel wounds and abrasions. All of them received medical assistance.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Bilozerske
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Three high-rise buildings and seven cars were also damaged in the city.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war.

Donetsk Oblast
