Russian drone hits high-rise building in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 people, including teenager – photos
A Russian kamikaze drone struck a five-storey residential building on the night of 25-26 June in the town of Bilozerske, Donetsk Oblast. Five people were injured in the attack, including a 15-year-old boy.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: It is reported that at around 02:00, a Russian Geran-2 drone struck a five-storey residential building.
The impact caused a fire to break out. Five civilians were injured, including an 86-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy and his mother.
The people suffered blast injuries, concussion, closed fractures, shrapnel wounds and abrasions. All of them received medical assistance.
Three high-rise buildings and seven cars were also damaged in the city.
Law enforcement agencies have launched a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war.
