Lithuania's foreign minister confident in approval of EU's 18th Russia sanctions package

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys expressed confidence that EU leaders will approve the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, despite opposition from Hungary and Slovakia.

Details: Budrys stated he believes the new sanctions package against Russia will be approved.

Quote: "It is very likely that it will be approved, and approved to the extent that it was prepared. However, it is possible that there will be searches for certain compromises," Budrys said on LRT radio on Thursday.

He noted that some EU countries are leveraging the sanctions package to negotiate other issues, particularly opposing the European Commission’s plan to ban Russian gas imports by 2027.

Budrys also expressed hope for coordinated sanctions with the United States, suggesting a US Senate bill, currently stalled, could have a greater impact than the EU’s 18th sanctions package.

The Dutch foreign minister expects the 18th EU sanctions package against Russia to be approved by the end of June.

Background: European Pravda reported that Hungary and Slovakia are withholding approval of the 18th sanctions package until the European Council meeting on 26–27 June.

