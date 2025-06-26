All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuania's foreign minister confident in approval of EU's 18th Russia sanctions package

Mariya YemetsThursday, 26 June 2025, 10:43
Lithuania's foreign minister confident in approval of EU's 18th Russia sanctions package
Kęstutis Budrys. Photo: Facebook

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys expressed confidence that EU leaders will approve the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, despite opposition from Hungary and Slovakia.

Source: LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Budrys stated he believes the new sanctions package against Russia will be approved.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It is very likely that it will be approved, and approved to the extent that it was prepared. However, it is possible that there will be searches for certain compromises," Budrys said on LRT radio on Thursday.

He noted that some EU countries are leveraging the sanctions package to negotiate other issues, particularly opposing the European Commission’s plan to ban Russian gas imports by 2027.

Budrys also expressed hope for coordinated sanctions with the United States, suggesting a US Senate bill, currently stalled, could have a greater impact than the EU’s 18th sanctions package.

The Dutch foreign minister expects the 18th EU sanctions package against Russia to be approved by the end of June.

Background: European Pravda reported that Hungary and Slovakia are withholding approval of the 18th sanctions package until the European Council meeting on 26–27 June.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

LithuaniasanctionsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Lithuania
Ukrainian flag stolen from Special Investigation Service building in Lithuania
Lithuanian president insists on opening negotiation clusters with Ukraine as soon as possible
Lithuanian Parliament speaker: GPS disruptions will persist until Russia ends war in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: