Ukraine to receive €42m for restoration of Chornobyl Nuclear Plant arch damaged by Russians

A hole in the Chornobyl NSC arch after the Russian drone strike on 14 February 2025. Photo: IAEA

International partners have announced the allocation of €42.5 million for restoring the New Safe Confinement (NSC) at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was damaged by Russian forces on 14 February.

Source: Ukraine’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk

Details: France, the United Kingdom and the European Commission will provide the assistance, with the following contributions:

Advertisement:

France – €10.6 million;

The United Kingdom – €6.9 million;

The European Commission – €25 million.

The additional donor contributions were announced on 25 June during a meeting of the International Chornobyl Cooperation Account Assembly held at the headquarters of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in London.

Under Grant Agreement No. 5, a further €5 million is allocated for damage assessment of the NSC and the development and implementation of a series of temporary repair measures for the arch.

"The Assembly noted our progress in inspecting structural elements and in preparatory work," Hrynchuk said. "Our partners also understand that the restoration costs may exceed the currently available resources of the Account."

She reiterated that in March this year, €400,000 from the administrative budget of the International Chornobyl Cooperation Account had already been allocated to study the damage to the NSC arch.

Background:

The Guardian reported that repairs to the protective structure (the arch) covering the destroyed Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was damaged by a Russian drone strike, are estimated to cost at least €25 million.

American engineer Eric Schmieman said that full repairs will cost at least tens of millions of dollars and could rise to hundreds of millions.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance stated that restoring the protective structure over Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, damaged in a Russian attack on 14 February, could cost over €100 million.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!