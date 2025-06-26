Kremlin says date of next Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul to be set after exchanges

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that the date of the third round of direct Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul will be determined once all the exchange procedures agreed on 2 June are completed.

Source: Russian media outlet Interfax, quoting Peskov

Quote from Peskov: "We are currently implementing the humanitarian agreements reached during the second round of direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul. Once all the agreed procedures – the exchanges – are completed, the time will come to determine the dates for the third round."

Details: When asked whether there had been any progress in setting a date for the third round of talks, he replied: "No. When there is, it will be announced".

Background:

At the negotiations in Istanbul on 2 June, Ukraine and Russia agreed on a 6,000-for-6,000 exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers. The Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on an all-for-all exchange of seriously wounded service members and those aged 18-25.

Throughout June, a number of exchanges took place, including the return to Ukraine of both prisoners of war and the bodies of fallen soldiers.

