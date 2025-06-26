All Sections
Polish foreign minister says arms race could bring down Putin's regime like it did with USSR

Oleh PavliukThursday, 26 June 2025, 17:22
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has suggested that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s regime could collapse if a new Cold War-style arms race unfolds.

Source: AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski believes Putin has to realise he is "following in Brezhnev’s footsteps", referring to the Soviet leader associated with the stagnation era.

"He himself once said the Soviet Union collapsed because it spent too much on arms – and now he’s doing the same," Poland’s top diplomat pointed out.

Sikorski added that Russia is currently waging "a very expensive war" and that its aggression has pushed the entire West to increase defence spending.

"Putin will be forced to squeeze out even more money for defence. We hope the result for his regime will be the same [as the USSR’s – ed.], only faster," Sikorski concluded.

Background:

  • A study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute earlier showed that military spending in Europe (including Russia) rose by 17% to US$693 billion, becoming the main driver of global growth in military expenditure in 2024.
  • At the NATO summit in The Hague on 25 June, leaders agreed on the largest increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War, raising the collective target to 5% of GDP.

