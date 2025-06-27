Zelenskyy expects EU to approve 18th sanctions package in June despite opposition from Hungarian and Slovak PMs

The Office of the President of Ukraine believes that the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia will be agreed upon by the end of June, despite Hungary and Slovakia's opposition.

Source: European Pravda; Ukrinform news agency; Vladyslav Vlasiuk, President's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy

Details: Vlasiuk noted that the approval of the 18th package of sanctions by the end of June seems realistic.

Advertisement:

"As of now, it looks like the 18th sanctions package will be adopted by early July. So far, we are proceeding from this reality. Today we have not reached an agreement on the 18th package, but the perspective of reaching an agreement tomorrow looks absolutely realistic," Vlasiuk said.

When asked about the content of the sanctions package, Vladyslav Vlasiuk said that it could include 77 tankers of the Russian shadow fleet.

"I believe that it will include not only tankers but also some other entities related to the functioning of the Russian shadow fleet. We really hope to see captains there as well – it would be a very good, powerful signal that the responsibility for participating in the Russian shadow fleet is becoming as individual as possible and physically toxic for everyone," Vlasiuk said.

Banks and companies involved in supplying the Russian military-industrial complex may also be subject to sanctions.

Background: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned EU leaders that Putin is seeking to divide them and asked for sanctions in a speech at the EU summit on Thursday.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!