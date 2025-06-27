Kremlin sees Estonia's readiness to host nuclear-capable weapons as direct threat

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, has described Estonia's plans to host NATO aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons as dangerous.

Source: Peskov at a briefing on 27 June, quoted by Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax

Details: Earlier on Friday 27 June, Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur confirmed that his country is ready to host NATO fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Advertisement:

According to Estonian public broadcaster ERR, Pevkur said F-35s had been deployed to Estonia and would soon return on a rotational basis. He added that Estonia remained ready to host allied forces on its territory, including those operating such platforms.

Commenting on the Estonian defence minister’s remarks, Peskov claimed that the deployment of nuclear-capable aircraft in Estonia poses an immediate threat to Russia.

The Kremlin spokesman said that "unfortunately, the leaders of the Baltic countries express a lot of absurd opinions" and added that Russia has virtually no relations with the Baltic countries.

Background: Pevkur’s statement came against the backdrop of a decision by the UK to purchase 12 F-35A multi-role fighters from the US, which are capable of carrying both conventional and tactical nuclear weapons.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!