All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin sees Estonia's readiness to host nuclear-capable weapons as direct threat

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 27 June 2025, 17:38
Kremlin sees Estonia's readiness to host nuclear-capable weapons as direct threat
Dmitry Peskov. Stock photo: TASS

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, has described Estonia's plans to host NATO aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons as dangerous.

Source: Peskov at a briefing on 27 June, quoted by Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax

Details: Earlier on Friday 27 June, Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur confirmed that his country is ready to host NATO fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Advertisement:

According to Estonian public broadcaster ERR, Pevkur said F-35s had been deployed to Estonia and would soon return on a rotational basis. He added that Estonia remained ready to host allied forces on its territory, including those operating such platforms.

Commenting on the Estonian defence minister’s remarks, Peskov claimed that the deployment of nuclear-capable aircraft in Estonia poses an immediate threat to Russia.

The Kremlin spokesman said that "unfortunately, the leaders of the Baltic countries express a lot of absurd opinions" and added that Russia has virtually no relations with the Baltic countries.

Background: Pevkur’s statement came against the backdrop of a decision by the UK to purchase 12 F-35A multi-role fighters from the US, which are capable of carrying both conventional and tactical nuclear weapons.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EstoniaRussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Estonia
Citizens of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Sweden, US and Japan among prisoners released in Belarus
Estonia delivers another batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine
Estonian PM on Russian losses: Human life has no value for Putin
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: