Pokrovsk front saw third of all combat engagements on 27 June – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 153 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the Russians conducting 56 attacks on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 28 June

Details: The Russians conducted airstrikes, specifically near the settlements of Okhrimivka and Dovhenke in Kharkiv Oblast; Poltavka, Myrnohrad, Popiv Yar, Pokrovsk and Horikhove in Donetsk Oblast; and Orikhiv, Kamianske and Luhove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainian aircraft and units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 14 clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment and two command posts, one air defence system and 10 artillery systems belonging to the Russians.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's defence forces are continuing to hold back the Russians. Russian forces conducted 12 airstrikes, dropping 22 guided bombs, and conducted 341 attacks, three of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped 17 Russian assault actions.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces stormed Ukrainian positions seven times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Fyholivka, Petro-Ivanivka and Dovhenke.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian attacks. Ukrainian defenders stopped the Russian assaults near the settlements of Pishchane, Kindrashivka, Novoplatonivka and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians mounted 17 attacks, attempting to break into Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Lypove, Shyikivka, Novoserhiivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Hlushchenkove, Hrekivka, Shandryholove and Novyi Myr.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk fronts, five combat clashes were recorded near Markove, Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out 17 attacks near the settlements of Yablunivka, Dyliivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka and Novospaske.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 56 Russian assaults near the settlements of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and Troitske and towards Volodymyrivka, Myrnohrad, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne, Poltavka, Oleksiivka, Myrne and Novopavlivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russia carried out 19 attacks near the settlements of Shevchenko and Fedorivka and towards Zaporizhzhia, Myrne, Perebudova, Yalta and Komar.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians tried to advance near Kamianske three times.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians have made two unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian positions over the last day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

