"She was a wonderful person with a big heart": Odesa teacher and her husband killed in Russian drone attack

Kateryna Borsynska, a teacher and student support specialist at Mykhailivskyi Lyceum, and her husband Valentyn were killed in a Russian drone attack on a high-rise building in Odesa on the night of 27-28 June 2025. [A lyceum is a specialised secondary school – ed.]

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov on Telegram; Kateryna’s colleagues at Mykhailivskyi Lyceum

Quote from Trukhanov: "An enemy attack has killed a person of the most peaceful profession in the world: Kateryna Borsynska, a teacher and student support specialist at Mykhailivskyi Lyceum and her husband Valentyn."

Quote from Mykhailivskyi Lyceum: "Tonight, an enemy attack killed our dear colleague, sensitive mentor for children, adviser for parents, a wonderful person with a big heart and professional teacher Kateryna Borsynska.

This is an indescribable loss for everyone who knew Kateryna personally: a responsible, decent, honest and kind person; a professional, creative teacher and an expert in her field."

Background:

On the night of 27-28 June, Russia hit a 21-storey residential building in Odesa. A fire broke out on the sixth, seventh and eighth floors due to the strike, leaving people trapped in their apartments. Some residents were trapped in their apartments.

Rescue workers have recovered the bodies of Kateryna and Valentyn from under the rubble. As a result of the attack, two people have been killed and 17 injured, including three children.

