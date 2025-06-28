"She was a wonderful person with a big heart": Odesa teacher and her husband killed in Russian drone attack
Kateryna Borsynska, a teacher and student support specialist at Mykhailivskyi Lyceum, and her husband Valentyn were killed in a Russian drone attack on a high-rise building in Odesa on the night of 27-28 June 2025. [A lyceum is a specialised secondary school – ed.]
Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov on Telegram; Kateryna’s colleagues at Mykhailivskyi Lyceum
Quote from Trukhanov: "An enemy attack has killed a person of the most peaceful profession in the world: Kateryna Borsynska, a teacher and student support specialist at Mykhailivskyi Lyceum and her husband Valentyn."
Quote from Mykhailivskyi Lyceum: "Tonight, an enemy attack killed our dear colleague, sensitive mentor for children, adviser for parents, a wonderful person with a big heart and professional teacher Kateryna Borsynska.
This is an indescribable loss for everyone who knew Kateryna personally: a responsible, decent, honest and kind person; a professional, creative teacher and an expert in her field."
Background:
- On the night of 27-28 June, Russia hit a 21-storey residential building in Odesa. A fire broke out on the sixth, seventh and eighth floors due to the strike, leaving people trapped in their apartments. Some residents were trapped in their apartments.
- Rescue workers have recovered the bodies of Kateryna and Valentyn from under the rubble. As a result of the attack, two people have been killed and 17 injured, including three children.
