All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

"She was a wonderful person with a big heart": Odesa teacher and her husband killed in Russian drone attack

Anna KovalenkoSaturday, 28 June 2025, 14:07
She was a wonderful person with a big heart: Odesa teacher and her husband killed in Russian drone attack
A couple has been killed in a Russian attack on a high-rise building in Odesa. Photo: Yuliia Prushchak/Facebook

Kateryna Borsynska, a teacher and student support specialist at Mykhailivskyi Lyceum, and her husband Valentyn were killed in a Russian drone attack on a high-rise building in Odesa on the night of 27-28 June 2025. [A lyceum is a specialised secondary school – ed.]

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov on Telegram; Kateryna’s colleagues at Mykhailivskyi Lyceum

Quote from Trukhanov: "An enemy attack has killed a person of the most peaceful profession in the world: Kateryna Borsynska, a teacher and student support specialist at Mykhailivskyi Lyceum and her husband Valentyn."

Advertisement:

Quote from Mykhailivskyi Lyceum: "Tonight, an enemy attack killed our dear colleague, sensitive mentor for children, adviser for parents, a wonderful person with a big heart and professional teacher Kateryna Borsynska.

This is an indescribable loss for everyone who knew Kateryna personally: a responsible, decent, honest and kind person; a professional, creative teacher and an expert in her field."

Background: 

  • On the night of 27-28 June, Russia hit a 21-storey residential building in Odesa. A fire broke out on the sixth, seventh and eighth floors due to the strike, leaving people trapped in their apartments. Some residents were trapped in their apartments. 
  • Rescue workers have recovered the bodies of Kateryna and Valentyn from under the rubble. As a result of the attack, two people have been killed and 17 injured, including three children.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

attackRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
attack
Four injured in Russian drone and artillery attack on Kherson Oblast
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with over 300 UAVs of various types in one day
Four people injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol district – photos
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack Kryvyi Rih: fire breaks out, 3 injured
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: