All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on Odesa: two people killed, 17 injured, including three children

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 June 2025, 09:13
Russian attack on Odesa: two people killed, 17 injured, including three children
Firefighters extinguishing the fire in Odesa. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two people were killed and 17 injured, including three children, as a result of a Russian drone attack on Odesa on the night of 27-28 June. Three people are in a critical condition.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Fourteen people have been injured in a nighttime drone strike on Odesa, including three children.

Advertisement:

Six of those injured remain in hospital, including three in a critical condition. The rest are continuing to be treated on an outpatient basis."

Updated: The Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the attack had killed two local residents and injured 17 others, including three boys aged 3, 7 and 14.

The strikes damaged a 21-storey building, outbuildings at a residential property, an administrative building, warehouses belonging to a business, a disused petrol station building and cars.

Background

  • On the night of 27-28 June, Russia hit a 21-storey residential building in Odesa. A fire broke out on the sixth, seventh and eighth floors due to the strike and people were trapped in their apartments. A married couple was killed in the attack. Early reports indicated that there were two children among the injured: a seven-year-old boy in a moderate condition and a three-year-old child who was suffering from smoke inhalation.
  • On the night of 27-28 June, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 23 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types. Ukrainian air defence units have successfully downed 22 drones, but one hit and the fall of debris from several downed aerial assets have been recorded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

droneswar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
drones
Ukraine's air defence downs 22 out of 23 Russian drones overnight, but hit and debris fall reported
Couple killed in Russian attack on Odesa, children among injured – photos, video
Russia attacks Kharkiv with drones for second time in one day
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack Kryvyi Rih: fire breaks out, 3 injured
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: