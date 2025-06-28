Russian attack on Odesa: two people killed, 17 injured, including three children

Firefighters extinguishing the fire in Odesa. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two people were killed and 17 injured, including three children, as a result of a Russian drone attack on Odesa on the night of 27-28 June. Three people are in a critical condition.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Fourteen people have been injured in a nighttime drone strike on Odesa, including three children.

Advertisement:

Six of those injured remain in hospital, including three in a critical condition. The rest are continuing to be treated on an outpatient basis."

Updated: The Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the attack had killed two local residents and injured 17 others, including three boys aged 3, 7 and 14.

The strikes damaged a 21-storey building, outbuildings at a residential property, an administrative building, warehouses belonging to a business, a disused petrol station building and cars.

Background:

On the night of 27-28 June, Russia hit a 21-storey residential building in Odesa. A fire broke out on the sixth, seventh and eighth floors due to the strike and people were trapped in their apartments. A married couple was killed in the attack. Early reports indicated that there were two children among the injured: a seven-year-old boy in a moderate condition and a three-year-old child who was suffering from smoke inhalation.

On the night of 27-28 June, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 23 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types. Ukrainian air defence units have successfully downed 22 drones, but one hit and the fall of debris from several downed aerial assets have been recorded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!