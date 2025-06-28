All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Couple killed in Russian attack on Odesa, children among injured – photos, video

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 28 June 2025, 03:32
Couple killed in Russian attack on Odesa, children among injured – photos, video
Russian drone hit a high-rise building. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A married couple has been killed and two children are among those injured in a Russian drone strike on the city of Odesa on the evening of 27 June.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Trukhanov and Kiper reported that rescue workers had retrieved the bodies of the couple after a Russian drone hit their apartment.

Advertisement:
 
Russian drone hit a high-rise building
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Shattered windows
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kiper said two children injured in the attack are in medical facilities: a seven-year-old boy in a moderate condition and a three-year-old child suffering from smoke inhalation.

Later, Kiper added that four adults had been injured. All of them were hospitalised in a moderate condition.

The State Emergency Service reported that Russia had hit a 21-storey residential building in Odesa. A fire broke out on the sixth, seventh and eighth floors due to the strike. People were trapped in their apartments.

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "Five people were rescued, including a small child.

Early reports indicate that two people have been killed and at least four injured."

Update: Later, the number of those injured in the strike increased to 17, including three children.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian wardronescasualties
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with over 300 UAVs of various types in one day
Russia loses 1,000 soldiers and four aircraft over past day
Ukrainian Navy destroys five Russian Shahed drones overnight
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack Kryvyi Rih: fire breaks out, 3 injured
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: