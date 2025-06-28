Couple killed in Russian attack on Odesa, children among injured – photos, video

A married couple has been killed and two children are among those injured in a Russian drone strike on the city of Odesa on the evening of 27 June.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Trukhanov and Kiper reported that rescue workers had retrieved the bodies of the couple after a Russian drone hit their apartment.

Russian drone hit a high-rise building Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Shattered windows Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kiper said two children injured in the attack are in medical facilities: a seven-year-old boy in a moderate condition and a three-year-old child suffering from smoke inhalation.

Later, Kiper added that four adults had been injured. All of them were hospitalised in a moderate condition.

The State Emergency Service reported that Russia had hit a 21-storey residential building in Odesa. A fire broke out on the sixth, seventh and eighth floors due to the strike. People were trapped in their apartments.

Росія вчергове атакувала Одесу БпЛА: двоє загиблих, серед постраждалих – діти. Відео: ДСНС pic.twitter.com/Xib1RCNUk0 — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) June 28, 2025

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "Five people were rescued, including a small child.

Early reports indicate that two people have been killed and at least four injured."

Update: Later, the number of those injured in the strike increased to 17, including three children.

