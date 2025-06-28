Zelenskyy presents state awards to Heroes of Ukraine on Constitution Day

On Ukraine’s Constitution Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s social contract places the nation above all else and presented state awards on Kyiv’s Sofiiska Square.

Source: Office of the President’s website

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukraine is millions of names we are proud of. Ukraine is the choice our people make every day. It is millions of actions and feats that, together, are Ukraine. And the social contract among all of us is this: Ukraine comes first. Ukrainians – our independence, our rights, our dreams – of an entire people – come first."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the people of the civilised world for their unity with Ukraine, specifically acknowledging Polish President Andrzej Duda, who attended the ceremony.

On Sofiiska Square, Zelenskyy presented Ukraine’s highest state awards. He awarded Golden Star orders to the families of fallen Heroes of Ukraine: soldier Ostap Makarov, Colonel Viktor Polyvianyi, Senior Lieutenant Mykola Skidan, as well as journalist, volunteer and paramedic Iryna Tsybukh, all honoured posthumously.

Two Heroes of Ukraine received the award in person: Junior Lieutenant Petro Herasymovych and Junior Sergeant Oleksandr Ivantsov.

Zelenskyy also presented other awards, including the Order of Freedom to Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!