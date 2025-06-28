Kharkiv under drone attack: house on fire, one person injured
Saturday, 28 June 2025, 20:55
Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with drones on the evening of 28 June, injuring one civilian.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that a hit had been recorded in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.
So far, one person has been reported injured and the roof of a house is on fire.
Earlier it was reported that Russian UAVs had been detected over Kharkiv Oblast.
