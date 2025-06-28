All Sections
Kharkiv under drone attack: house on fire, one person injured

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 June 2025, 20:55
Kharkiv under drone attack: house on fire, one person injured
The sign reading "Kharkiv is a hero city". Stock photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with drones on the evening of 28 June, injuring one civilian.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that a hit had been recorded in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

So far, one person has been reported injured and the roof of a house is on fire.

Earlier it was reported that Russian UAVs had been detected over Kharkiv Oblast.

