Kharkiv under drone attack: house on fire, one person injured

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with drones on the evening of 28 June, injuring one civilian.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that a hit had been recorded in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

So far, one person has been reported injured and the roof of a house is on fire.

Earlier it was reported that Russian UAVs had been detected over Kharkiv Oblast.

