Russians launch combined strike on Smila in Cherkasy Oblast: six injured – photos
Sunday, 29 June 2025, 09:35
Russian forces attacked the city of Smila in Cherkasy Oblast using missiles and drones on the night of 28-29 June, injuring six people.
Source: Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration
Details: Local authorities reported that a child is among those who were injured in the attack.
Three nine-storey apartment buildings were damaged, and the local college of the National University of Food Technology sustained significant damage.
