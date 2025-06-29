Russians launch combined strike on Smila in Cherkasy Oblast: six injured – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the city of Smila in Cherkasy Oblast using missiles and drones on the night of 28-29 June, injuring six people.

Source: Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Local authorities reported that a child is among those who were injured in the attack.

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration

Three nine-storey apartment buildings were damaged, and the local college of the National University of Food Technology sustained significant damage.

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!