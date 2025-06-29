Zelenskyy signs decree to withdraw Ukraine from landmine ban treaty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree enacting a decision by the National Security and Defence Council to withdraw Ukraine from the Ottawa Convention, an international treaty that bans the use, stockpiling and production of anti-personnel mines.

Source: Colonel Roman Kostenko, an officer of the Security Service of Ukraine, on Facebook; Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi on Telegram; decree of the Ukrainian president

Update: The President's Office later posted the decree on their website.



Quote from Kostenko: "I’ve just been informed that the president has signed a decree enacting the National Security and Defence Council’s decision to withdraw our state from the Ottawa Convention – the international treaty prohibiting the use, stockpiling and production of anti-personnel mines.

This is a step that the reality of war has long demanded. Russia is not a party to this Convention and is using mines against our military personnel and civilians on a massive scale. We cannot remain bound while the enemy faces no such restrictions.

We now await the consideration of this matter by the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament]. The legislative approval of this decision will finally restore Ukraine’s right to effectively defend its territory."

Details: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi also confirmed the news, noting that Poland, Latvia, Estonia and Finland have made similar decisions.

