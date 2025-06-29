All Sections
US Senator Graham says his Russia sanctions bill will be passed in July

Oleh PavliukSunday, 29 June 2025, 18:13
US Senator Graham says his Russia sanctions bill will be passed in July
US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Facebook

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who has introduced a sanctions bill targeting Russia’s oil trade, has said that Donald Trump has backed its passage in Congress.

Source: ABC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Graham said there had been a "big breakthrough" on the Russia sanctions issue: during a round of golf on Saturday, Trump had told him for the first time: "It’s time to move your bill."

"After the July break [which ends on 6 July – ed.], we're going to pass the bill," Graham asserted.

He also said he is confident that the US president will sign the bill into law.

Graham, along with Democrat Richard Blumenthal and more than 80 co-sponsors, introduced a bill to impose additional economic sanctions on Russia for refusing a ceasefire with Ukraine, including a proposed 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that continue to buy Russian oil.

Quote: "It would allow the president to put tariffs on China and India and other countries to stop them from supporting Putin’s war machine and get him to the table."

More details: The bill also has support in the House of Representatives. However, no legislative steps have been taken since it was introduced earlier this spring.

Background: Trump has publicly stated that he would impose new sanctions on Russia "if necessary".

