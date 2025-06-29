All Sections
Zelenskyy on Ottawa Convention withdrawal: signal to all partners along Russia's borders

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 29 June 2025, 19:50
Zelenskyy on Ottawa Convention withdrawal: signal to all partners along Russia's borders
Zelenskyy in his evening address. Screenshot: video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that anti-personnel mines often have no alternatives for defence and Ukraine’s withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention is a signal to all partners surrounding Russia’s borders.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Details: Zelenskyy recalled that on 29 June he signed a decree enacting the National Security and Defence Council’s (NSDC) decision to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines.

Quote: "Russia has never been a party to this convention and uses anti-personnel mines with extreme cynicism. Not only now, in its war against Ukraine. This is the signature style of Russian killers [soldiers – ed.] – to destroy life by any means available: chemical weapons, ballistic systems, including medium-range missiles, and various types of mines, including anti-personnel ones. Sadly, this is our situation.

Of course, we see how our neighbours in Europe are reacting to this threat. We also understand the complexities of the withdrawal procedure, especially when carried out during wartime.

We are making this political move and sending a signal to all our partners to focus on what truly matters. This concerns all countries along the perimeter of Russia’s borders. Anti-personnel mines are very often a tool that has no alternative in defence."

Background:

  • On 29 June, President Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the NSDC decision to withdraw Ukraine from the Ottawa Convention – the international treaty prohibiting the use, stockpiling and production of anti-personnel mines.
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry explained that the convention had placed Ukraine in an unfair position.

