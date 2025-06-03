All Sections
Russians occupy Kostiantynivka in Sumy Oblast: nearby villages under threat – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 01:06
Russians occupy Kostiantynivka in Sumy Oblast: nearby villages under threat – DeepState
The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 2-3 June that Russian forces had occupied the village of Kostiantynivka in the north of Sumy Oblast. The situation regarding three other settlements – Kindrativka, Vodolaha and Oleksiivka – is being confirmed, as they may also have come under Russian control.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The situation in the north of Sumy Oblast is worsening due to constant enemy pressure and a lot of infantry. Our fighters note that after striking concentrations of enemy forces, the Russians manage to rush in with a new wave quickly, so it is barely possible to destroy them in time."

Details: According to DeepState, the Russians have occupied the village of Kostiantynivka.

The presence of Russian infantry has been recorded in Kindrativka. Despite the efforts of Ukrainian forces, it is becoming increasingly difficult to hold the settlement due to the Russian troops' numerical superiority.

The Russians were stopped on the northern outskirts of Oleksiivka but continued assaults using constant "rush" tactics, leading to intense fighting in the area.

Quote: "Meanwhile, the enemy is approaching Yablunivka from different directions and trying to 'break into' Yunakivka. It is difficult for them because the part of the village they are entering has been destroyed and they have no place to gain a foothold."

Details: DeepState emphasised that the Russians are focusing their efforts on advancing towards the village of Khotin, where they have concentrated a lot of infantry.

DeepState noted that the route to Khotin has fewer natural obstacles and capturing it could allow the Russians to launch FPV drone strikes directly on the city of Sumy, which lies only 20-25 km away.

"In addition, the north of Sumy Oblast is scattered with high ground, which creates a favourable environment for these drone flights," DeepState added.

Background:

  • On 1 June, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko said during the national joint 24/7 newscast that the Russians were continuing to press forward in Sumy Oblast, expanding the territory for their troops to advance.
  • Demchenko explained that Russian assault groups, often using all-terrain vehicles or motorcycles, are attempting to penetrate deep into Ukrainian territory, waiting for reinforcements and then attacking Ukrainian positions.
  • On the night of 31 May-1 June, DeepState analysts reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Volodymyrivka in Sumy Oblast.

occupation Sumy Oblast
