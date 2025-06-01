All Sections
Russians occupy Volodymyrivka in Sumy Oblast – DeepState

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 1 June 2025, 01:24
The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Screenshot: DeepState Map

DeepState analysts reported on the night of 31 May that Russian forces had occupied the village of Volodymyrivka in Sumy Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Volodymyrivka."

Details: Volodymyrivka is part of the Khotin hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The village lies less than 2 km from the Russian village of Gordeevka in Kursk Oblast. The Russian border is approximately 1 km away.

The Snahist River, a left tributary of the Seym River, flows through the village.

Background:

  • On the evening of 31 May, DeepState reported the advance of Russian forces near the village of Oleksandriia in Sumy Oblast.
  • Therefore, another stretch of Russian-controlled territory has expanded in Sumy Oblast, in addition to the Zhuravka-Novenke-Veselivka-Basivka area.
  • On 31 May, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that Russian forces had significantly intensified operations on the Zaporizhzhia front and focused its efforts on Sumy Oblast.

