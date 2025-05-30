All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack damages Nova Poshta branch in Odesa Oblast – photos, video

Iryna BalachukFriday, 30 May 2025, 07:29
Russian attack damages Nova Poshta branch in Odesa Oblast – photos, video
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A branch of Nova Poshta, the largest private postal operator in Ukraine, has been destroyed in a Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 29-30 May.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast on  Facebook

Quote: "A fire broke out and a Nova Poshta branch was destroyed in a drone attack on Odesa Oblast. Nearby lorries were also damaged. Firefighters, together with members of the National Guard, extinguished a fire which spread over an area of 300 sq m."

Advertisement:
 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: No casualties have been recorded.

 
The scene of the attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service deployed two fire appliances and eight firefighters, while the National Guard deployed one fire appliance and five firefighters.

Background: On the night of 29-30 May, the Russians attacked a trolleybus depot in the Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv. Eighteen trolleybuses and 33 residential buildings were damaged and two employees were injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Odesa Oblastfire
Advertisement:
US ready to discuss Russia's demands on NATO non-expansion guarantees – Trump envoy
US will withdraw from peace talks if Russia continues war – senior US diplomat
White House hopes situation will move forward after next Ukraine-Russia meeting
Zelenskyy: Russians have still not presented their "memorandum" to partners – another deception
Russia's memorandum delay is a stalling tactic – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
NATO announces new Ramstein format meeting next week
All News
Odesa Oblast
Russia destroys house and damages garages and vehicles in overnight attack on Odesa Oblast – photos
Russia attacks port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast overnight
Woman dies in hospital after being injured in Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:11
Zelenskyy on transfer of Taurus to Ukraine: All discussions are confidential
09:47
Ukrainian drones have destroyed 89,000 Russian targets in May, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
09:21
Infrastructure facility on fire in Zaporizhia after Russian attack
08:53
Russian drone hits apartment block in Donetsk Oblast, injuring two – photos
08:24
Ukrainian forces repel over 170 Russian attacks, fiercest fighting on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with 2 Iskander missiles and 90 drones, hits recorded in 12 locations
07:46
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers and 35 artillery systems over past day
07:29
Russian attack damages Nova Poshta branch in Odesa Oblast – photos, video
07:12
Russia attacks Kharkiv trolleybus depot with drones: 18 vehicles damaged, injuries reported – photos
05:38
US ready to discuss Russia's demands on NATO non-expansion guarantees – Trump envoy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: