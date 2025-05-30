Russian attack damages Nova Poshta branch in Odesa Oblast – photos, video

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A branch of Nova Poshta, the largest private postal operator in Ukraine, has been destroyed in a Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 29-30 May.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast on Facebook

Quote: "A fire broke out and a Nova Poshta branch was destroyed in a drone attack on Odesa Oblast. Nearby lorries were also damaged. Firefighters, together with members of the National Guard, extinguished a fire which spread over an area of 300 sq m."

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: No casualties have been recorded.

The scene of the attack Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service deployed two fire appliances and eight firefighters, while the National Guard deployed one fire appliance and five firefighters.

Background: On the night of 29-30 May, the Russians attacked a trolleybus depot in the Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv. Eighteen trolleybuses and 33 residential buildings were damaged and two employees were injured.

