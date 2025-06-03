Ukrainian Ground Forces commander to remain in service despite resignation

Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi has announced that he will remain in service despite submitting a resignation request on 1 June 2025 following a Russian missile strike on a training ground.

Source: Drapatyi on Facebook; Ukrainska Pravda sources

Quote: "I had a lengthy discussion with the President. I reported all known details of the training ground tragedy – each step, who was present, who was responsible for the personnel, and who should have acted. I explained my reasons for resigning. The President listened, supported me, and urged me to focus on the war, the front and victory."

Drapatyi added that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has assigned him a new task. "I remain in service, on the front line, where I belong and can contribute most," he wrote.

Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that Drapatyi will lead the Command of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Background

On 1 June, Russia launched a missile strike on a training unit of Ukraine’s Ground Forces. At least 12 soldiers are known to have been killed and over 60 injured.

Drapatyi submitted his resignation that day, citing his inability to fully enforce orders as commander.

