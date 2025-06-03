Zelenskyy appoints new commanders of Air Assault Forces and Unmanned Systems Forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced the commanders of the Unmanned Systems Forces and Air Assault Forces of Ukraine on the evening of 3 June. Robert "Madyar" Brovdi is now the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, and Oleh Apostol is the new commander of the Air Assault Forces.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address; presidential decrees on the website; Unmanned Systems Forces

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The appointment of Oleh Apostol as commander of the Air Assault Forces and Robert Brovdi as commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces has been approved. This also marks a greater focus on combat issues, as the successful experience of the best brigades must be scaled up."

Details: Vadym Sukharevskyi, who previously headed the Unmanned Systems Forces, has been appointed deputy commander of Operational Command Skhid (East). Zelenskyy said that Sukharevskyi’s task would be to modernise this command.

Ihor Skybiuk, the previous commander of the Air Assault Forces, has been appointed deputy chief of the General Staff.

After one year in office, Sukharevskyi wrote in a social media post that he was proud to have headed the Unmanned Systems Forces during its first and most challenging year of formation.

However, he added that at this stage, his vision for the future development of the Unmanned Systems Forces differed from that of the leadership: "I consider it an honest and professional decision in this situation to end my term as commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. I am leaving my position with deep faith in everyone who continues to carry this idea forward."

