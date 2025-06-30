Men killed in Russian shelling of village in Kherson Oblast

Russian forces launched an artillery strike on the village of Komyshany in Kherson Oblast on Monday morning, killing a local resident.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The investigators reported that on 30 June 2025 at around 05:00, Russian troops carried out an artillery strike on the settlement of Komyshany."

Advertisement:

Details: A 47-year-old man sustained fatal injuries in the attack.

Over the past 24 hours, 28 settlements across the oblast and the city of Kherson have come under Russian drone terror, artillery fire and airstrikes.

Russian troops targeted social infrastructure and residential areas, damaging an apartment building and 17 houses. Gas pipelines, mobile towers, outbuildings, a warehouse and a garage were also damaged.

As a result of Russian aggression, two people were killed and eight others injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!