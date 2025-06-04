All Sections
Trump's special envoy concerned over Ukrainian Spider's Web operation, saying "risk level goes up"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 4 June 2025, 11:00
Keith Kellogg. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President’s special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has said that Ukraine has raised the level of risk in its war with Russia by conducting Operation Spider’s Web, although he acknowledged the operation’s boldness.

Source: Kellogg in an interview with Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg stated that through this special operation, Ukraine has demonstrated its ability to strike Russian targets deep inside Russian territory.

He emphasised that the significance of these strikes lies not so much in the destruction of aircraft, but in their psychological effect on the Russian leadership and military.

At the same time, Kellogg voiced concerns that such attacks could increase the risk of escalation.

Quote: "When you attack an opponent's part of the national survival system – which is their triad, their nuclear triad – that means your risk level goes up because you don't know what the other is going to do… It's a very emboldened act. And when you do that, it’s very clear that the risk levels will go up. That is what we try to avoid."

More details: Kellogg added that the special operation showed Ukraine is not backing down.

Quote: "Ukraine is not lying down on this, basically saying: we can play this game too. And they can raise the risk level to a level that is basically to me, they've got to be unacceptable."

Background:

  • US Senator Richard Blumenthal earlier compared Ukraine’s recent drone strikes on military targets deep in Russian territory to the operation that eliminated "terrorist number one" Osama bin Laden.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Security Service of Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web demonstrated the country's ability to make effective tactical decisions in the war.

