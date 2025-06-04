Spider's Web: video showing lorry carrying drones used during Ukraine's recent strike on Russian airfields appears online
Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 11:40
Sources in the Security Service of Ukraine have provided unique footage of preparations for Operation Pavutyna ("Spider’s Web"), aimed at targeting Russia's strategic aircraft.
Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda
Details: In particular, the video shows one of the lorries loaded with modular houses setting off.
Джерела в СБУ надали унікальні кадри підготовки до спецоперації "Павутина" pic.twitter.com/dSZLOP9GZB— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 4, 2025
З'явилося відео однієї із фур із дронами, яку використали під час операції "Павутина" pic.twitter.com/H1ErbQD12Y— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 4, 2025
Background:
- On 1 June 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna ("Spider’s Web") and hit Russian strategic jets at four airfields.
- Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, stated that 34% of strategic carriers of cruise missiles at the main airfields of the Russian Federation were destroyed.
- The Security Service of Ukraine officially stated that 41 Russian strategic aircraft were destroyed by FPV drone strikes, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3 and Tu-160 aircraft. The estimated cost of the strategic aircraft destroyed is over US$7 billion.
