Spider's Web: video showing lorry carrying drones used during Ukraine's recent strike on Russian airfields appears online

Sources in the Security Service of Ukraine have provided unique footage of preparations for Operation Pavutyna ("Spider’s Web"), aimed at targeting Russia's strategic aircraft.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda

Details: In particular, the video shows one of the lorries loaded with modular houses setting off.

Джерела в СБУ надали унікальні кадри підготовки до спецоперації "Павутина" pic.twitter.com/dSZLOP9GZB — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 4, 2025

З'явилося відео однієї із фур із дронами, яку використали під час операції "Павутина" pic.twitter.com/H1ErbQD12Y — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 4, 2025

Background:

On 1 June 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna ("Spider’s Web") and hit Russian strategic jets at four airfields.

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, stated that 34% of strategic carriers of cruise missiles at the main airfields of the Russian Federation were destroyed.

The Security Service of Ukraine officially stated that 41 Russian strategic aircraft were destroyed by FPV drone strikes, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3 and Tu-160 aircraft. The estimated cost of the strategic aircraft destroyed is over US$7 billion.

