Spider's Web: video showing lorry carrying drones used during Ukraine's recent strike on Russian airfields appears online

Alona Mazurenko, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 4 June 2025, 11:40
Screenshot

Sources in the Security Service of Ukraine have provided unique footage of preparations for Operation Pavutyna ("Spider’s Web"), aimed at targeting Russia's strategic aircraft.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda

Details: In particular, the video shows one of the lorries loaded with modular houses setting off.

Background:

  • On 1 June 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna ("Spider’s Web") and hit Russian strategic jets at four airfields.
  • Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, stated that 34% of strategic carriers of cruise missiles at the main airfields of the Russian Federation were destroyed.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine officially stated that 41 Russian strategic aircraft were destroyed by FPV drone strikes, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3 and Tu-160 aircraft. The estimated cost of the strategic aircraft destroyed is over US$7 billion.

