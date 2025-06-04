All Sections
NATO confirms Ukraine has been invited to summit in The Hague

Serhiy Sydorenko, Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 4 June 2025, 12:09
NATO confirms Ukraine has been invited to summit in The Hague
Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO has announced that Ukraine has been invited to attend the summit of Alliance leaders, which will take place on 24-25 June in The Hague.

Source: NATO official in a comment to European Pravda

Details: The official stated that information about the agenda of the summit in The Hague will be made public at the appropriate time.

However, he added that he could confirm that Ukraine will be in The Hague.

Background:

  • The day before, ANP reported that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had officially invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the upcoming Alliance summit in The Hague, which had been in question for some time.
  • The media wrote that the American side supposedly opposed inviting Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied this information.

