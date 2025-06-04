Zelenskyy proposes ceasefire to Putin before potential meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed that Russia implement a ceasefire before a potential meeting between himself and Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin. He stated that Ukraine is ready for such a meeting any day.

Source: Zelenskyy at a briefing on 4 June

Quote: "We are proposing a ceasefire to the Russians before the leaders' meeting. Personally, I believe we are ready to meet immediately.

Advertisement:

The location is for the Russians to choose: Istanbul, the Vatican, Switzerland. We are offering to meet any day starting Monday.

Why a ceasefire before the meeting? Because if we meet and there is no understanding, no will to de-escalate or find a way to end this, then the ceasefire will end that very day.

But if we see a possibility to continue dialogue and are ready for concrete steps toward de-escalation, then we will continue the ceasefire – under American monitoring, with American mediation guarantees."

Details: Zelenskyy added that if the Russians are unwilling to agree to a prolonged ceasefire, he is ready to meet as early as 5 June.

The president emphasised that all parties would benefit from such a prompt meeting, provided there is a genuine desire to end the war. He also noted that Ukraine’s partners, particularly US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, are interested in this format, as they had previously proposed a similar initiative.

Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine is ready for such a meeting on any day.

The president stated that during the potential meeting, the parties could discuss technical control over the ceasefire. He noted that he would prefer a third party to mediate, particularly the United States, which could act as an observer.

He also added that a meeting between the leaders is possible even without a ceasefire, emphasising that the main condition is political will to begin negotiations, as a sign that the Russian side is genuinely prepared to end the war.

Background:

The meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which lasted a little over an hour, was the second following the talks on 16 May.

At the meeting in Istanbul on Monday 2 June, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached an agreement on the next prisoner exchange, which will involve seriously wounded and young soldiers.

On the evening of 2 June, Russian state news agencies released the text of the Russian "memorandum of settlement", containing proposals for a ceasefire. These include Ukraine embracing neutrality, holding elections and withdrawing its troops from four oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!