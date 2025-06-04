Moldovan PM: Russia wants pro-Kremlin government in Chișinău and 10,000 troops in Transnistria

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean has stated that Russia seeks to deploy 10,000 troops in the separatist Transnistria region of Moldova and to establish a pro-Kremlin government in Chișinău.

Details: The prime minister said Russia is interfering in Moldova’s parliamentary elections, scheduled for the end of September 2025, hoping that the future government will be more sympathetic to Moscow and will allow a larger Russian military presence in Transnistria.

"This is a huge effort to undermine Moldovan democracy… They want to consolidate their military presence in the Transnistrian region," Recean said.

He stated that the estimate of 10,000 troops that Russia could deploy in Transnistria is based on intelligence from Moldovan security services.

"Currently, their forces there are almost meaningless. But with a higher military presence in Transnistria that a Russia-leaning government can allow for, they can consolidate," Recean warned.

"You can imagine with 10,000 troops, what the leverage and pressure would be on the southwestern part of Ukraine. But also close to Romania, which is a NATO member state," the Moldovan prime minister added.

Estimates suggest there are currently about 1,500 troops sporting the Russian flag in Transnistria, most of whom are local residents.

Moldova consistently maintains that the presence of Russian troops in Transnistria is illegal and Chișinău expects their unconditional withdrawal.

