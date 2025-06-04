All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuania simplifies arms procurement from its manufacturers, particularly for Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 4 June 2025, 19:17
Lithuania simplifies arms procurement from its manufacturers, particularly for Ukraine
The Lithuanian flag. Photo: Getty Images

The Lithuanian government has eased requirements for state defence procurement in order to speed up and simplify procedures for local manufacturers.

Source: a statement by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Lithuanian government has decided that purchases of drones, anti-drone systems, optical equipment and laser target designators from domestic manufacturers will be exempt from the requirements of the Law on Defence and Security Procurement.

Advertisement:

"The aim of procuring this military equipment is to supply both the Ukrainian and Lithuanian armed forces with equipment manufactured or finally assembled in Lithuania," the statement reads.

Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported that following the changes, Lithuania’s Ministry of Defence will spend €12 million on anti-drone systems, €9 million on optical equipment and €1.5 million on laser target designators.

The ministry aims to encourage Lithuanian manufacturers to develop their technical capabilities so that by 2027, the Lithuanian Armed Forces will have achieved operational capability in unmanned aerial systems.

Background: 

  • In mid-January, Lithuania’s State Defence Council decided that the country should spend 5 to 6% of its GDP on defence, or about €12 billion over the next five years.
  • Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas has announced that the country will allocate 5.25% of its GDP to defence in 2026.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

LithuaniaweaponsUkraine
Advertisement:
Putin warns Trump he will "respond" to Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web
French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos
NATO hails Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web as most successful and estimates Russian aircraft losses
EU to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in Poltava Oblast: injuries reported
Spider's Web: video showing lorry carrying drones used during Ukraine's recent strike on Russian airfields appears online
All News
Lithuania
Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius for Bucharest Nine summit
Lithuania does not expect significant results from Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul
Lithuania delivers protest note to Russia over war crimes in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:24
Ukraine's defence minister: Ukraine and partners establish Ramstein initiative on defence production
19:58
EXPLAINERWhy the suspension of EU trade preferences should not significantly hit Ukraine’s exports
19:56
US Embassy in Kyiv warns of continued risk of Russian attacks
19:51
Putin warns Trump he will "respond" to Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web
19:17
Lithuania simplifies arms procurement from its manufacturers, particularly for Ukraine
18:46
Researchers reveal major losses in Ukraine's agricultural sector caused by full-scale war
18:45
Russian guided bombs strike village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: three injured
18:34
French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos
18:29
Putin calls Ukrainian leaders terrorists and is dubious about meeting with Zelenskyy
18:13
Moldovan PM: Russia wants pro-Kremlin government in Chișinău and 10,000 troops in Transnistria
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: