US Senate ready to give Trump more tools against Putin, and they won't be carrots – US Republican Senator

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 5 June 2025, 09:38
US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has said that the Senate is ready to give US President Donald Trump "more tools" against Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the near future, "given his behaviour".

Source: Graham on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Graham said that he has always considered Trump "the only person who can end the war between Russia and Ukraine honourably and justly".

Meanwhile, he hints at the need to change the approach to Russia.

Quote: "It is clear to me that given Putin’s behaviour and refusal to be reasonable, the Senate will soon provide President Donald Trump with more tools in his toolbox, and they will not be carrots."

Details: He added that he appreciates the fact that Trump "has gone the extra mile by engaging Putin in a positive way to try to get him to come to the table". "I have always supported this approach, but to make peace you have to have willing partners," the senator said.

Background:

  • Senators Richard Blumenthal (Democrat) and Lindsey Graham (Republican), along with 80 co-authors, introduced a bill that would impose additional economic sanctions on Russia for refusing to agree to a ceasefire, including a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that buy Russian oil.
  • These sanctions also have support in the House of Representatives.
  • Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt made it clear that Trump himself would make the final decision on potentially tightening sanctions against Russia.

