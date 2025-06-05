Night drone attack on Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast: family of local firefighter head killed – photo

During a Russian drone attack on Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian drone has struck the home of the head of the local firefighting department, killing his wife, his daughter, who was a patrol police officer, and her one-year-old son.

Source: Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Klymenko said that the man was at the scene of the Russian strikes with the fire and rescue team at the time.

Updated: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to the Russian attack on Pryluky and the deaths of civilians. According to his statement, the rescue operation lasted all night.

Quote: "One of the rescue workers arrived to deal with the aftermath right at his own home: it turned out that his house had been hit by a Shahed. Unfortunately, his wife, daughter and one-year-old grandson were killed. This is already the 632nd child to die since Russia's full-scale war began."

The president noted that Russia is constantly trying to buy time in order to continue the killings. When the world does not condemn it strongly enough and does not exert sufficient pressure, it kills again.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also mentioned that during the night, the Russians launched 103 drones and one ballistic missile towards Ukraine. The strikes targeted Donetsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson oblasts.

Quote: "This is another large-scale strike by the terrorists – the Russian terrorists [soldiers], who kill our people every night. This is another reason to impose maximum sanctions and put pressure on them all together."

Background: On the night of 4-5 June, the Russians launched a large-scale drone attack on Pryluky in Chernihiv Oblast. At least five people were killed in the attack, including a one-year-old child, and eight others were injured.

